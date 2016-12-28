The paycheque project series of stories, launched this year on our new Gen Y Money hub, is a favourite among our readers. It was created to shine some light on how much money young Canadians have coming in each month – and how they are choosing to spend it.

“I really enjoy these profiles. The mixture of defeat and triumph as people my age struggle to overcome financial problems in these difficult times is really quite inspiring,” one reader told us.

Here are the paycheque profiles you read and shared the most in 2016.

'I don’t do debt,' says 25-year-old Twenty-five-year-old millwright wants $2-million saved for retirement – and he's already 10 per cent of the way there

B.C. grad student dumpster dives to get by with $66,000 debt Weighed down by a low-income research job and five-figure debt, this grad student is feeling the pinch

By age 40, Vancouver millennial wants ‘to have a quarter of a million’ To meet their financial goals, this couple has decided to forgo owning a car or a house. They bike and rent instead

'I spent half my salary on rent,' says millennial who lives out of his van Twenty-seven-year-old video editor now spends zero on rent. But he admits that finding part-time work is tough when he is always moving

