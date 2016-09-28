I’m just back from a trip to five East Coast universities with my colleague Roma Luciw, the Globe’s personal finance editor. We talked with students about money – how to minimize debt, budget, save, invest and avoid fees as much as possible. It’s the fourth year we’ve done these sessions, and we now have a pretty good idea of the financial literacy level of Canadian college and university students. Here are some observations:

1.) Students do think about money: They’re not oblivious to the need to be smart about their finances, but they lack the knowledge and resources to make good decisions.

2.) Social pressures are an issue: You can get sucked into spending more than you wanted by going out with friends.

3.) Millennials are loyal customers of the big banks: We were surprised how few knew about online banks PC Financial and Tangerine.

4.) They’re keenly interested in their credit ratings: Yet they have a sketchy at best understanding of how credit scores work.

5.) Credit cards are rampant on campus: They’re easy to get and helpful in today’s increasingly cashless society, but we need to reinforce the idea of paying in full every month and not carrying a balance.

6.) Many have drunk the housing market Kool-Aid: In every group we spoke to, there were millennials who were keen to buy a house as soon as possible because they either see homes as an investment or are afraid they’ll be priced out of the market.

7.) Investing is about stockpicking: Too many young people think investing is about hitting home runs by picking the right stocks.

As a resource for young adults, we created the Globe and Mail Gen Y Money website. It’s a hub for personal finance and investing information targeted at young adults. It’s got nifty calculators, videos, links, you name it. We also run a Gen Y money Facebook page, where young people can ask and answer questions about personal finance.

Here are some pictures from our session with students at Dalhousie University’s Rowe School of Business. We get financial support for our FinLit on-campus events from the non-profit Canadian Federation of Economic Education.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Click here to have my newsletter e-mailed to you twice weekly.

Are you grabbing up this free money?

Three smart ways to get free money from the government, banks and your employer. Seriously.

Here’s what paying cash does to your brain

It makes you value money more, and thus you tend to spend less. Worth thinking about if you’re trying to reduce weekly spending.

How to choose the right credit card

A must read if you’re reassessing your credit card rewards in light of how Air Miles is handling its policy of having points older than five years start expiring at year’s end. Here’s a petition urging Air Miles to help people preserve points accumulated long ago so they don’t expire.

RESPs and U.S. citizens

Coverage here of an overlooked personal finance question for Americans living in Canada – can you set up a registered education savings fund for your kids? Here’s a video we put out recently covering RESP basics.

Fight high textbook costs

After reading an item in a recent newsletter about the high cost of textbooks, someone from a service called Direct Textbook e-mailed me. The pitch: Direct Textbook searches a database of more than 200 stores to find the best bargains. It’s a U.S.-based service, but they tell me Canadian sellers are included.

Losing money…and loving it

A fun read about a New York money manager’s investment in a restaurant.

Today’s featured financial tool

Do you have a realistic budget? Find out with this budgeting tool created by the federal Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.

Ask Rob

The question: “I just want to know where I can track down your ETF Buyer’s Guide 2016 edition.”

My reply: Easy one.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Questions and answers are edited for length.

Featured Videos

How to stickhandle a complaint against your investment adviser. Advice here from Sarah Bradley, CEO of the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI).

More Carrick and money coverage

For more money stories, follow me on Twitter and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Send us an e-mail to let us know what you think of my newsletter.

Report Typo/Error