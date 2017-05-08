I’m the personal finance columnist for The Globe and Mail, and today, you can ask me anything about millennials and the troubles they’re having in the job market. I first wrote about the issues young adults face in today’s economy back in 2012. Since then, I’ve been surprised how little public discussion there is on this topic. I keep hearing members of Gen Y and their parents tell stories about how hard it is to land a career-building job. But no one is really digging into this issue.

That’s why colleagues at the Globe and Mail and I decided to do an online Gen Y job survey and write about the results. We found a lot of young people working contract jobs, working two or more jobs and working outside their field of study. Our national job market is in pretty good shape these days overall, but not for millennials.

Follow the conversation on Reddit LIVE NOW. I will be answering your questions, Monday, May 8th, for one hour starting at 12 noon (EST).

My background is covering business, economics, investing and personal finance for more than 25 years. I have also written or co-written five books, the most recent of which is called How Not to Move Back in With Your Parents: The Young Person’s Complete Guide to Financial Empowerment.

