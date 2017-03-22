Canada Savings Bonds are dead, but the same cannot be said of speculation about an increase in capital gains taxes.

The federal budget is putting CSBs, a once-proud franchise in sad decline, out of their misery. One wishes the same could be said of the rumours about a higher inclusion rate on capital gains. The budget did not increase the inclusion rate, but neither did it do much to ease the concerns of people who own non-registered assets that are worth more than the purchase price.

