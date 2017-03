The 2017 federal budget was tabled on Wednesday. Here are 10 ways the Liberal fiscal plan could affect your personal finances.

1. Canada Savings Bonds are toast: Around since 1946, CSBs have been crushed by competing savings products from banks, credit unions and trust companies that offer better rates, comparable safety and easier access to your money. CSB sales will be discontinued this year and all outstanding bonds will be honoured.

Report Typo/Error