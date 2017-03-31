There was a Real Estate Wealth Expo in Toronto earlier this month. According to Toronto Life’s account, people who paid between $50 and $2,500 packed the city’s convention centre to hear from motivational speaker Tony Robbins, the rapper Pitbull and others.
Seminars on getting rich are nothing new or remarkable. People are always looking for short cuts on wealth building. Making money the old fashioned way – by saving and investing diligently over time – is too slow for some. This brings us to Toronto’s incredibly hot real estate. Increasingly, we’re hearing about the sort of speculative buying of homes that suggests a bubble.
Outsiders looking at the Toronto market certainly have that impression. One investor newsletter recently followed some guidance on investing in the Trump era with a quick take on what the Wealth Expo in Toronto says about a bubble in the city: “Suffice it to say, you can’t really ring a bell any louder than this.”
Another cutting take on the event comes from an investing blogger with experience as a securities trader in Toronto and New York. “Bubbles are largely psychological,” he writes. “This crowd was tangible proof of that.” (Note: There’s a bit of profanity in this post.)
Subscribe to Carrick on Money
Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.
Planning to vacation in Canada this year?
A travel booking website tells you the best time to book tickets for travel to Canadian cities.
The problem with precarious work
“…No job security, poor pay and no hope for advancement” – that’s how a part-time instructor at a university describes her job (which she loves, anyway). People working contract or temporary jobs also face stress-related mental health issues. Another view of the gig economy is that it facilitates the exploitation of people trying to make a living.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an investing guru
Some sensible investing lessons were taught by this cult favourite TV show, which my wife loves.
A dollar back for every nine cents you put in
A young personal finance blogger interviews the head of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and learns a thing or two about the value of defined benefit pensions.
The cars of personal finance bloggers
Yes, there are many frugal vehicles here, but some bloggers do enjoy a nice ride.
Today’s featured financial tool
This infographic summarizes the personal finance measures contained in the recent federal budget. Here’s my own list of budget highlights (for Globe Unlimited subscribers).
Ask Rob
The question: “I’ve read a few times that bond prices are at risk due to higher interest rates, but that it’s still worth keeping them as a hedge against market shocks. Given that bond values would decline as interest rates rise, what do you think about just holding cash in a high-interest savings account?”
My reply: “Good thought. For now, you can get comparable returns from some high interest accounts, with zero chance of losing money to market fluctuations. Bonds are better in an environment of falling rates, though.”
Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.
What I’ve been writing about
– How baby boomers living the high life are at risk in retirement
– The 2017 ETF Buyer’s Guide: Best bond funds (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)
More Carrick and money coverage
For more money stories, follow me on Twitter and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.
Send us an e-mail to let us know what you think of my newsletter.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeMoney