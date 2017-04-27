Canadians have had a great run of luck in getting better returns on their savings and investments by taking on more risk. The Home Capital story is a reminder that this risk is real, not just boilerplate that can safely be ignored.

By no means do you have to accept the horrible rates the big banks offer on savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates. If we were all sheep who bought what the big banks were selling, you can be sure their rates would be even less competitive.

