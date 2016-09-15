If you’re like me and believe that time is money, you’ll want to hear all about how to pick the fastest lane at the supermarket checkout. One rule is to never go into the line I’m in. I put a lot of thought into line selection, but I’m pretty much always wrong. Any thoughts on which stores have the slowest checkout lines? E-mail me at rcarrick@globeandmail.com, and I’ll put together a list in a future newsletter if I get enough responses.

As for saving money, here’s a list of staples you should never buy at a supermarket. These 10 shopping blunders will cost you money – not making a list, hitting every aisle, only shopping at one store and more. My wife and I are one-stop shoppers; as I said, time is money. One more suggestion is to switch to a discount grocery chain. Here’s a guy who saved 20 per cent on the ingredients for a meatball recipe by doing this.

If you buy seafood, you ought to read this item. It explains how common it is for fish to be mislabeled as something more desirable than it actually is. Apparently, Asian catfish looks a lot like cod, perch and grouper.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Click here to have my newsletter e-mailed to you twice weekly.

The homeowner’s conundrum

You’re looking to move – should you buy first or sell first? The answer depends on whether you live in a hot market like Toronto or a cooler one like Calgary.

How planning to work in retirement can backfire

An increasing number of people plan to work beyond the usual retirement age, often because they feel they haven’t saved enough. The risk: For a variety of reasons, you may not be able to stay in the workforce. Here’s a column I wrote recently on how employers are starting to get nervous that large numbers of people will decide to work past age 65.

Will more time or more money make you happier?

Participants in a study chose money by a fair margin.

Hello, is your house for sale?

Think we have hot housing markets here in Canada? In California’s Silicon Valley, there’s such a scarcity of homes on the market that people are making offers on houses that aren’t for sale.

EQ reviewed

A look at EQ Bank, which generated a fair bit of buzz with an introductory 3 per cent interest rate that has since been cut twice. EQ still leads with a rate of 2 per cent. Two points I’d add about EQ based on my own experience: The website could do a better job of letting you review transfers before submitting them and allowing you to easily modify transfers once submitted.

Today’s featured financial tool

Both current and historical data on Canadian interest rates, the dollar and inflation on the Bank of Canada’s statistics hub.

Ask Rob

The question: “My husband and I are both retired in our late 50s. My husband is on a $56,000 pension and I collect disability of $14,000 a year. We are thinking of selling our house ($475,000) to free up our equity so we can invest it and then rent an apartment. Our plan is to make our money work, so we are able to enjoy life instead of having it tied up in a house. Smart or dumb move?”

My reply: Could be smart, but a lot depends on how you manage the money you get from selling your house. Some questions for you to answer: Could you pay the rent on your apartment without depleting the money you get from selling your house? Would your spending plans allow you to keep a substantial amount of money in reserve to pay for long-term care if you need it at some point in the future? And, finally, are there suitable rentals in your area?

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Questions and answers are edited for length.

Featured Videos

Put your kids on a budget, or let them make their own money mistakes? A surprising answer from my guest, financial literacy expert Robin Taub.

More Carrick and money coverage

For more money stories, follow me on Twitter and join the discussion on my Facebook page. Millennial readers, join our Gen Y Money Facebook group.

Send us an e-mail to let us know what you think of my newsletter.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up.

Report Typo/Error