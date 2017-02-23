I’m pretty firm on suggesting people rent if they can’t properly afford the full cost of owning home, but the city of Toronto is pushing back. Rents there are soaring in a way that puts renters in the same position as owners in having to direct too much of their income to the cost of shelter.

A CBC reporter named Shannon Martin is living the nightmare. The rent on her 454-square-foot apartment rose to $2,600 from $1,650 – an increase of $950. She had to move out as a result, and now she’s “couch surfing.” That means living with family and friends.

Vancouver was recently singled out as the most expensive city for renters, with Toronto second. Both cities top the list of most expensive housing markets, too. Unfortunately, renters in these cities must make the same compromises in search of affordability as buyers:

Consider moving to a more affordable city.

Look further away from downtown and consider the suburbs.

Consider something smaller than you initially wanted – a bachelor instead of a one bedroom, in the case of an apartment.

Share a place with family or friends.

The rental market used to be a refuge for people priced out of the housing market, but now it’s collateral damage.

Only real estate agents are benefiting

An economist talks about winners and losers in Toronto’s relentless housing market. He uses the term “trapped wealth” to describe what rising prices mean to owners. They can’t move because the houses they want to buy have soared in price, too. Oh, wait, it’s not just agents who are winners in today’s housing market. The Ontario government is also benefiting from rising house prices.

Foreclosures can happen with reverse mortgages

The appeal of a reverse mortgage is that you can access some of the equity you have in your home and not repay what you owe until you sell. Still, there are cases where foreclosures can happen.

How to interview a financial planner

Here are 10 questions to ask a planner you’re considering. The list comes from the Financial Planning Standards Council, which runs the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation in Canada. Figure on interviewing at least a couple of planners or investment advisers before you hire one.

