Canadians who regularly make more than the minimum payments on their debt are less likely to fall into delinquency – but more than a third of consumers aren’t certain about the benefits of paying a greater amount, according to research released Wednesday by TransUnion.

The global survey included 1,010 responses from Canadians, 88 per cent of whom said they frequently pay more than their minimum monthly requirement for credit cards or similar revolving debts like lines of credit. But 39 per cent of the Canadians surveyed aren’t certain about the benefits that come with making more than the minimum monthly payments on their debt. In the U.S., this uncertain proportion of the population is lower at only 25 per cent.

TransUnion, a credit-monitoring agency based in Chicago, suggests that the trend-focused data could paint a more accurate picture of consumers for potential lenders than traditional credit reports, which capture consumers at a single moment in time. That is, it better recognizes a consumer’s ability to pay down debt rather than simply apply a number to what they owe.

Tool: Are you drowning in debt? See how you compare to other Canadians

Rob Carrick: There's no such thing as good debt

Read more: In deep: The high risks of Canada’s growing addiction to debt

If more Canadians follow recognize this and boost their minimum monthly payments, TransUnion says, it could open up more favourable rates and terms to a wider swath of the population.

“This may sound intuitive – consumers who are able to pay more usually have more liquidity and therefore are less likely to miss payments,” said Ezra Becker, Transunion’s senior vice-president and head of global research, in the press release. “But it is the quantification of this intuition that is important. This is an insight one can only derive from trended data that includes actual payment data, and it can be an important variable for lenders to use when assessing the risk of their credit portfolios.”

TransUnion has incorporated this real-time trended data into its Canadian credit-score offerings since 2015. Using a metric called “total payment ratio,” or TPR, it attempts to correlate payment amount and delinquency. It’s calculated by dividing consumer’s total monthly debt payments across their credit cards by the minimum required.

The higher the TPR, the less likelihood of delinquency: someone who pays $1,000 when the minimum that month is $200, for instance, has a TPR of 5. TransUnion’s study found that higher TPRs are correlated with lower delinquency rates, both for credit cards and auto loans across multiple markets.

As such, the company suggests, incorporating these metrics into credit-score calculations could increase the proportion of consumers in the high-end “super prime” category to 21 per cent, up from 12 per cent, opening up the opportunity for credit products with more favourable terms and rates.

Domestically, TransUnion Canada competes with Equifax Canada for credit reports. Equifax has also begun incorporating trended data into credit-score calculations; in January, its global parent company released a similar analysis suggesting that trended data could give 1.5 million consumers better access to credit each year.

Credit scores are mathematical formulas based on an individual’s credit report. A score can range from 300 to 900. Credit scores measure a consumer’s ability to pay down debt, assessing among other things their history with credit and current indebtedness. Lenders use credit scores and reports to assess the terms and rates they assign a person – or if they should lend the person money at all. This can affect everything from credit-card limits to the ability to mortgage a house.

Canadians are holding record amounts of debt. In the third quarter of 2016, Statistics Canada found that Canadian households owed $1.67 for every dollar of disposable income.

Report Typo/Error