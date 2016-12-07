Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Equifax Canada found that average debt increased by 3.6 per cent to $22,081 in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to the same period last year. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Equifax Canada found that average debt increased by 3.6 per cent to $22,081 in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to the same period last year. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

More Canadians going bust as consumer debt surges 3.6% Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A new Equifax Canada report says low interest rates and falling oil prices drove up consumer debt and delinquency rates in the third quarter.

The credit reporting agency found that average debt increased by 3.6 per cent to $22,081 in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to the same period last year.

As of the third quarter, Canadian consumers owed $1.702-trillion compared to $1.587-trillion a year earlier.

Equifax says the percentage of people who are 90 days or more behind paying their debt grew to 1.14 per cent from 1.05 per cent during the same year-over-year period.

It says the increase in delinquency was largely driven by oil-producing provinces in Western Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador, where default rates tend to be higher.

Total consumer debt, excluding mortgages, remains on the rise fuelled in part by low interest rates, it said.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular