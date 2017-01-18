Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The idea that investors will be adviser-less if fee reforms are made is wrong. Online advisers are already emerging as a cost-effective way to build a retirement savings plan. (scyther5/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The idea that investors will be adviser-less if fee reforms are made is wrong. Online advisers are already emerging as a cost-effective way to build a retirement savings plan. (scyther5/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Drawing Conclusions

New fee disclosure rules won't show all of the costs investors pay Add to ...

Preet Banerjee

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As of 2017, new reporting regulations will give Canadian investors their first look at the fees paid to advisers and investment firms. In this video, Preet Banerjee looks at what will and will not be included in those statements.

What will (and will not) be included in your new annual investment reports (The Globe and Mail)
Report Typo/Error

Follow Preet Banerjee on Twitter: @preetbanerjee

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular