Royal Bank of Canada is boosting its five-year mortgage rate, a move that follows rival Toronto-Dominion Bank and responds to spiking bond yields as well as Ottawa’s tighter mortgage rules.

Starting November 17, a new RBC five-year mortgage with an amortization period of 25 years or less will cost 2.94 per cent, up from 2.64 per cent. The bank also increased its three-year and four-year rates for these mortgages to 2.69 per cent and 2.79 per cent, respectively.

For mortgages with amortization periods longer than 25 years, the rates climb even more quickly. The annual cost of a five-year mortgage of this length will rise 40 basis points – a basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point – to 3.04 per cent.

Earlier this month, TD raised its prime rate for variable-rate mortgages by 15 basis points, to 2.85 per cent from 2.7 per cent. However, TD’s change didn’t affect fixed-rates loans; RBC’s does.

Related: Mortgage rules start to bite as TD hikes rates

Read more: Trump's win is a game-changer for mortgage strategies in Canada

Interactive: Is your mortgage leaving you house poor?

The increases come as the banks grapple with the federal government’s crackdown on Canada’s frothy housing market. In October, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced higher qualifying rates for mortgages with down payments of less than 20 per cent, as well as restrictions on the types of mortgages that can be covered by government-backed portfolio insurance.

The banking watchdog, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, also imposed new rules that will require lenders to hold more capital against riskier mortgages. Combined, the changes were expected to make it most costly for financial institutions to lend against housing.

As the banks wrestle with these rules, bond yields have also started spiking. Since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States last Tuesday, the five-year Government of Canada bond yield, which is used as a benchmark for mortgages, jumped 21 basis points to 0.96 per cent.

The sudden spike affects banks because their mortgages earn a spread off of the five-year benchmark rate. Whenever their borrowing costs rise, they pass the increase along to customers who take out new loans.

However, there is a bright side. While higher mortgage rates are likely to cool the housing market, which affects new loan formations for the banks, these financial institutions will also earn better margins across their lending portfolios.

Net interest margins, or the difference between their total borrowing costs and their total lending revenues, have plummeted in this era of low rates. Rising bond yields should allow them to add a few extra percentage points to the spread, resulting in better bottom lines.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story misstated RBC’s mortgage rate increases. This current story has been corrected.

Report Typo/Error