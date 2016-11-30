If you’re looking ahead to retirement, one of the top questions you’ll want to answer is when to start receiving your Canada Pension Plan benefits. Age 65 is when a full CPP benefit is available, but you can also receive a reduced benefit at 60 and an increase benefit if you delay until as late as age 70.

As far as I can tell, there’s a lot more interest in receiving benefits early than there is in waiting past age 65 to receive a larger benefit. That’s why I’m including this article using real life examples to help people see if taking benefits early makes sense. Here's some more commentary on taking CPP early.

Now for an argument – a persuasive one – to delay receiving not only CPP, but also Old Age Security. The larger payments could have a big impact on your living standard.

Ask Rob

The question: “Should a restaurant tip be calculated on the total bill or the total bill less tax? Should the same calculation apply when a significant portion of the bill is wine related?”

My reply: “My wife has convinced me that a flat 20 per cent tip on the entire meal bill is the way to go when we’ve had good service. It’s recognition that waiters and waitresses work hard and deserve to make a decent living. Not sure what tipping experts say, but that’s what we do.”

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.

