I’ve been getting this question a lot lately, maybe because the stock markets have been strong. People tend to think managing money is pretty simple when the markets are hot, and this leads them to all kinds of potentially wrong conclusions about investing. One I’d add to the list is that they should dump their adviser to save on fees.

A reader of this newsletter recently submitted this question: “Our monthly income is derived from payments from my wife’s and my registered retirement income funds and life income funds, which are invested with the assistance of a financial advisor. Is it possible to manage these investments myself with the use of a discount brokerage firm in order to minimize the service fees we currently are paying?”

My answer: For sure. But there’s a lot more to this matter than saving money on fees. You need expertise to run a retirement portfolio. You’ll likely want to generate income, preserve capital and still have a bit of growth in many cases. You also need to keep track of things like making the minimum RRIF withdrawal every year. If you’re good with all of this, an online broker (aka a discount broker) will work well. If not, consider the higher fees you pay to your adviser as the cost of getting expert help with your investments. You should also be getting some degree of financial planning as part of the fees you pay.

Still not feeling like you’re getting much value from your advisory fees? The answer may be to find another adviser. If you do, mind the Small Investor Protection Association’s warning that 96 per cent of financial advisers are registered with regulators in a way that does not require them to put client interests first. How do you find a good adviser who puts you first? One way is ask this question: How are you different from someone who just sells investments?

10 great ways to blow your money

A smart list that will hit home for a lot of different people.

What millennials want in a house

A Chicago real estate firm did a survey to find out the features that young adults want in a house. Seems they’re totally focused on indoor amenities like new appliances rather than outdoor features like a big yard, a pool or a big garage.

Daycare costs are out of control

Parents in the Toronto area are hit hardest, but monthly daycare costs for infants exceed $1,000 in many cities across the country. A big load to carry for families buying houses in today’s expensive market.

Climate change and the housing market

Global warming has increased the risk of flooding for home owners. If you’re buying a house in a low lying area, give some thought to flood risk. Among those who believe in a rising risk of homes being flooded is Canada’s National Research Council, which is looking at creating new building standards to make homes more water tight.

Don’t cheap out on winter tires

A dissection of all the reasons why people don’t buy winter tires, including the cost issue. Winter tires are a must in Canadian cities. My wife and I have had them for both our vehicles for the past 15 years or so.

How a banking app cuts customer spending

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a smartphone app that offers red, yellow and green messages to show account holders whether the flow of money out of their accounts is more or less than usual. Some people are spending less as a result. Technology might be our best financial literacy tool.

Today's featured financial tool

I’ve been ranking Canada’s online brokerage firms for 18 years now. Here’s my latest.

