She’s a saver, he’s a spender. OK, he’s a “financial disaster.” Can they make it work after moving in together? Welcome to dating and relationships in 2017. When looking at compatibility, money plays a huge part.

Dr. Marina Adshade, an economics professor at the University of British Columbia and author of the book Dollars & Sex, says people bring all kinds of things to the table in a relationship. It might be attractiveness, and it might be money.

But money can complicate everyday life when people with conflicting attitudes about finance partner up. Here’s a guide to money etiquette when dating that addresses matters like who should pay the tab at a bar or restaurant. Is the dinner date still a thing? According to this article, young adults today lack the money, time and desire to get to know someone over dinner.

If you get past that first date over drinks or coffee, here’s a guide to having conversations about money at various relationship stages – moving in together, getting married and buying a house.

A thief stole her mother’s jewelry

The writer of this article wonders why she didn’t do a better job of protecting jewelry that meant something to her.

The housing market’s helping hand

Finally, some data showing the extent to which parents are helping their adult children buy houses. Between one-third and half of buyers in many provinces are getting this kind of assistance on average.

Learn the art of saying no

That’s one of the 70 essential money skills mentioned in this blog post. Some good nuggets on the list, including the idea of being able to say no to purchases and activities that you can’t afford. Here’s a list of 20 personal finance rules from one of my favourite blogs.

Moving? Here’s what you need to know about taxes

A look at who can claim moving expenses on their tax return and which expenses are eligible.

Painting your house these colours is the kiss of death

Browns are a no-no, according to this list.

The three big economic challenges facing millennials in 2017

A useful reminder that young adults are still struggling against precarious work, high house prices and retirement uncertainty.

Today’s featured financial tool

Trying to decide between a contribution to a TFSA or an RRSP? Here’s a calculator that can help.

Ask Rob

The question: “Both me and my wife are retired (mid-60s), and we both carry approximately 30 per cent of our portfolios in TD Canadian Bond Index funds and the rest in equities. Prior to this year, this bond fund has always met or exceeded the growth of the economy. This year it is flat or slightly negative. What’s your prognosis for such bond funds in 2017?”

My reply: If interest rates in the bond market keep rising, expect bond funds to be flat to down in price. Bond funds have done well for years on the basis of falling rates. Now there’s speculation we may finally see a sustained rise. This doesn’t mean you should sell bonds or fund funds. They are still a hedge against a stock market crash or a recession. However, investors may not get the lift from their bond funds in 2017 that they have become accustomed to.

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.

