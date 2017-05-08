Expect to see more of the kind of rainy weather and flooding we’ve seen recently in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia. Insurance companies certainly see more volatile weather ahead, and that’s why they’ve been making changes to the coverage they offer for flooding of various types.

Are you protected against flooding? An increasing number of insurers are offering coverage against what they call overland flooding (from a river or lake). But some people may not be aware this coverage is available and thus haven’t added it to their policies. Read this rundown on flood insurance and then read your policy or contact your insurer to see what coverage you have.

There’s a lot you can do to minimize the risk of flood damage in your home. For example, keep your eaves troughs clear and your downspouts well away from the foundation of your house. Looking at buying a picturesque property located near a creek, river or lake? Consider the flood risk.



Making a big deal about birthdays

Meet a blogger who comes from a family with a tradition of making a big deal about birthdays. She lists the costs of her past 10 birthdays.



Dating cheaply without being cheap

Thoughts on frugal dating. Included here because I so often see young adults spending big bucks at bars and restaurants.



The year of no shopping

Lessons learned by someone who decided not to buy any new clothes for a year. Inspiration for those struggling to contain their spending.



When is a pension buyback worth it?

Missed a year or more of service in your job because you took time away to raise your kids or go back to school? If you have a defined benefit pension plan, you may be allowed to buy back those years of service. Here’s the lowdown.



Six tips for paying less when you travel

A useful roundup of ways to cut costs on flights and hotels.



Today’s featured financial tool

Interested in responsible investing, where you put money in companies with good records in areas such as citizenship in the community and the environment? OpenImpact.ca is a website that acts as a directory of responsible investment opportunities. Be prepared to look hard at these investments to see if they fit your needs.



Ask Rob

The question: “If my TFSA holds an exchange-traded fund that invests in U.S. equities, do I lose the tax withheld by the IRS?”



My reply: “The 15-per-cent U.S. withholding tax on dividends cannot be recovered when investing in U.S. stocks in a TFSA. Check this ETF tax primer for information on how U.S. dividends are treated in RRSPs/RRIFs, TFSAs and taxable accounts.”



Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.



What I’ve been writing about

–‘I can’t even get a job waitressing’: Gen Y on its work woes

– How to protect your finances against real estate contagion

– The 2017 ETF Buyers’ Guide: Canadian dividend and income funds (for Globe Unlimited subscribers)



