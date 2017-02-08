I shouldn’t be sharing links like this one with you any more – it presents 10 ways to celebrate your retirement. We’ve glorified retirement too much as a society and that needs to end!

An economic panel advising the federal government says we need more people to keep working after 65 to sustain the country’s productivity and take a load off government finances. A Globe and Mail editorial on Wednesday was headlined: Baby Boomers, please don’t retire just yet.

For the good of the nation, we should be focusing more on starting new careers in our 50s and 60s. Check out this 81-year-old dentist who’s still going strong. As for that link about celebrating retirement, ignore it for the good of the country.

Can’t afford to buy a house? Try sharing one

Toronto Life looks at five households where couples and families are sharing a home. Worth reading if you’re priced out of the market and wondering what to do.

Beg your mom and dad

Another thought on affording a home: “Beg your mom and dad,” a mortgage broker says here to people wondering how to build a down payment. A refreshingly honest comment on a Toronto market where houses like this go for $1.3-million.

When something breaks out of warranty

A smart suggestion here for those frustrating times when something breaks just after the warranty has expired.

She went a year without spending

OK, this British woman paid her mortgage and other bills, and she bought food. But other than that, she spent zero. And saved a lot of money.

The Warren Buffett story

A look at a new documentary on the life of the world famous investor, including his sometimes complicated relationships with family.

Ask Rob

The question: “How long should I remain frugal? I saved all my life. Almost never went out for coffee or movies. At 70, I have accumulated several millions of dollars. When should I start to spend generously, although it is against my nature? So far I have only been spending on travel and family.”

My reply: “Be frugal if that’s how you roll, but it certainly sounds like you can afford to spend money generously right now. Give it a try. I’ve heard a lot over the years from advisers who have clients with plenty of money and a reluctance to spend it. It’s time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work.”

