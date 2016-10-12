I had an e-mail from a 30-something reader in Edmonton the other day in which she talked about selling a house and renting instead. “Phew. Relief,” was her comment on the financial flexibility she and her partner gained.

A Halifax retiree I wrote about a couple of weeks ago said his wife felt the same way about selling their house and moving to a rental apartment. “She finds the simplicity of living in the apartment so much more gratifying than the constant worry of maintaining the house, a good part of which we weren’t living in.”

Now let’s hear another take on the benefits of renting, specifically for retirees. It’s an article produced for a U.S. financial services company called MassMutual that thoroughly reviews the benefits of renting. American retirees seem to be similar to Canadians – most want to remain in their homes. Still, the article concludes, “renting offers the opportunity for increased cash flow, greater flexibility, more accessible accommodations, and a simpler lifestyle.”

A visit to dating hell

Ten men talk about money they’ve spent to impress their dates. The Beatles had something to say on this. Here are some ideas on how to date when you’re broke.

Use this age for your retirement planning

The age suggested here is 95. Wasn’t too long ago that planners thought they were pushing the envelope by using age 90. Will lifespans keep rising indefinitely? Maybe not.

For the whiskey drinkers out there

A list of the 50 best whiskies in the world – scotch, rye and my fave, bourbon. Presented to help you get good value for your beverage spending.

The cost of being a caregiver

Longer lifespans mean more of us will be caregivers for spouses and parents with health issues like dementia. Here’s what it’s like.

101 slang terms for money

An amusing list. Clams, cabbage, bread and more.

The future of laundry

OK, the “laundroid” won’t be cheap at an estimated $1,940 (U.S.) when it comes to market next spring. But think of the time savings in having it fold laundry for you.

Travellers will find timeanddate.com to be a useful little website – it's a resource on time zones, calendars, the weather and more.

Ask Rob

The question: “Can you explain how is seems that bond ETFs can come up with a higher return than most common bonds?”

My reply: “There’s no magic to bond ETFs. If you gauge future returns by the weighted average portfolio yield to maturity (find this on the fund profiles that ETF companies offer on their websites) and subtract fees, you’ll find much more realistic numbers. Don’t judge by the yield figures found in stock quotes. It’s more of a backward view than an indication of what’s to come.”

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way.

Registered retirement savings plans are a bad idea for people with a low income. Here's a rundown on why.

