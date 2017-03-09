I was talking with a financial planner recently who said he wouldn’t discuss retirement planning with clients unless both partners in a relationship came into his office. The reason is that couples have to agree with each other on the kinds of issues covered in this list – age of retirement, how much money to leave the kids and more.
When discussing the age you plan to retire, consider the benefits of a staggered retirement, including the opportunity for the working spouse to build up more retirement savings. Now for some things not to do as a couple planning for retirement. Topping the list: Thinking in terms of “my money, your money. (There are a lot of U.S. retirement references in this article, but some universal themes as well.) Here’s some retirement advice for couples with a significant age difference.
Want to know how financially ready you and your spouse are for retirement? Try a new measure I wrote about recently called the Living Standard Replacement Ratio.
Bank tellers under pressure to sell
A CBC report documents the pressure branch staff at Toronto-Dominion Bank are under to sell products. A handy response to all in-branch sales pitches: “Thanks, I’ll Google this product at home and see what people think.”
Worried about a tax hit if you sell your stocks?
The Blunt Bean Counter blog discusses a matter I’ve been asked about a lot over the years – what investors should do about stocks they’ve held for ages in a non-registered account. Sell the stocks and there will be a tax hit on the capital gain.
How one family ended up renting a dog
I’m including this story to make sure you’re aware of an expensive new trend in the United States of financing things like a dog, a bridal dress and more using lease financing. You make monthly payments and then have the option to make a big final payment to take ownership.
The personal finance classic that changed his life
A blogger writes about The Millionaire Next Door, a book he has read at least six times.
Robo-advisers and the next stock market correction
People in the traditional investment advice business say one of the big benefits they offer clients is hand-holding and reassurance during stock market crashes. Here’s a look at how robo-advisers – tools that manage portfolios for you online at a low cost – are planning to keep clients calm during the next market downturn.
In defence of dollar-cost averaging
A young financial blogger does a nice job here of defending dollar-cost averaging, where you invest small amounts in a gradual way rather than dropping a big amount of money in one go. Academic studies have found that lump-sum investing usually outperforms.
Find out how long it will take to reach your savings goal with this calculator.
The question: “I am a young investor who recently realized her portfolio is unbalanced. It is way too heavy on stocks (about 90 per cent). I have $5,000 to invest in bonds right now to help straighten this out. What bond index funds do you recommend for long-term investments?”
My reply: Hold up. Having 90 per cent of a portfolio in stocks when you’re a young investor can be OK, if you’re comfortable focusing on the long term and not too worried about short-term market corrections. If you want more stability, then consider the bond index fund options I mentioned in my recent Gen Y How To Get Started With Retirement Investing Guide. ”
Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.
A series of videos on women and money is offered by the Financial Planning Standards Council, which oversees the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation in Canada. The topics are: Why women stress more about money, women and financial self-confidence, building money confidence, and women and financial planners.
