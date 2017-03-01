Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Live chat, March 21

Darcy Keith

The Globe and Mail

Have a question about filing your own taxes this year, or looking for ways to save money when filing next year? Here's your chance to directly ask our tax expert Tim Cestnick. He'll be joining us for a two-hour live chat on March 21 at 12 p.m. (ET). You can submit your questions at that time, or leave a question on the comments section of this article page.

