Have a question about filing your own taxes this year, or looking for ways to save money when filing next year? Here's your chance to directly ask our tax expert Tim Cestnick. He'll be joining us for a two-hour live chat on March 21 at 12 p.m. (ET). You can submit your questions at that time, or leave a question on the comments section of this article page.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.