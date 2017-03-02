Get the most out of your tax return this season

Tax tips for this year
What’s different this year from last: A baker’s dozen tax-filing changes Here’s a summary of the key changes you’ll notice when preparing or reviewing your 2016 personal tax return.
Ways to save on your 2017 taxes
Seven lessons learned from a tax-preparation nightmare A tax preparer and his client paid the price for deducting unreasonable expenses to get more money back.
Ten income-splitting ideas for Canadians nightmare If you follow the rules, you can reduce your taxes by splitting income with your spouse or child.
Six tax tips for families How income-splitting, trust income and the Home Accessibility Tax Credit can help save you money.
Estate planning: Three types of documents you’ll need An orderly set of papers makes life much easier for your heirs and executors.
Tackling how your portfolio options get taxed Understanding how the CRA taxes portfolio options is no easy task, but investors can benefit from a little legwork.
Seven tax-smart ways to educate your kids There are more ways that just opening RESPs to help pay for your child’s education costs.
How principal-residence tax changes will affect every Canadian homeowner Tax rules around principal residences so complex that many people don’t understand them.
This cottage story comes with a potpourri of tax issues This couple want to buy a second property next to their cottage because they eventually want to give the first property to their children.
Seniors, an estate freeze can help cap your final tax bill Moving personal assets to his holding company and executing a ‘section 85 rollover’ minimizes clawbacks while protecting the estate.
Four tips for those investing in offshore funds Here are some tips for navigating the offshore investment fund property (OIFP) rules.
Seven benefits to setting up testamentary trusts in your will New tax rules for trusts kicked in last year.
