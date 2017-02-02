Securities regulators are really stepping up to protect everyday investors, which sounds better than it actually is.

The rise of online investing and the emergence of robo-advisers have prompted regulators to take a smothering, paternalistic approach to protecting clients. The net result may well be to stifle innovations that are clear wins for investors who can’t get what they need from the traditional investing business.

The most frustrating part of this attempt to rein in robo-advisers and online brokers is that regulators are pursuing such a slow and cautious process in two much more important matters related to investor protection. One is separating the cost of financial advice from the fees paid to own investment products, and the other is requiring advisers to follow a standard where the interest of clients comes first.

It’s awesome that regulators are putting a serious emphasis on individual investors. There seems to be a shift away from the old pattern of talking and discussing and then doing nothing. But regulators need to get the nuance right. The highest priority must be put on protecting investors from unethical sales people who pass themselves off as advisers. Robo-advisers and online brokers need supervision as well, but with a more subtle touch.

For robo-advisers, the problem with regulators is a requirement that they talk to clients by phone about their goals and willingness to take on risk of losing money. Some people in the investment industry question whether robo-advisers will ever generate a satisfactory level of profitability. If robos have to talk to each client, the cost could make it that much more difficult to turn a profit.

Wouldn’t a phone call benefit clients? Not necessarily. The investment industry is at its most clueless in talking about the risk of losing money. There’s widespread use of simplistic questionnaires that post hypothetical questions phrased in a way that elicits superficial answers, and in no way captures the fear people feel when stock markets crash. Both human advisers and robos use these deficient questionnaires as conversation starters.

What we need are better risk assessment tools for the entire investing industry – tools that can be used for a basis of discussion, or on their own through an online interface. Robo-advisers are obvious candidates to develop these tools – they have the need and they’ve demonstrated great skill in simplifying the investment process.

Regulators need to assess these tools with an eye toward striking a balance between protecting investors and allowing the hugely important robo-adviser business to succeed. With Bay Street firms showing less and less interest in small accounts, robos are becoming an essential part of the investing ecosystem. Someone has to offer a sound, low-cost, welcoming platform for beginners and the low-net-worth segment. No, bank branches aren’t the answer. They too often act as sales centres for financial products.

Another area where regulators need to be more open minded is in regulating online brokers, which originally were order-takers processing buy and sell trades for market-savvy clients. Today, mainstream investors are the biggest growth area for online brokers, who are evolving by introducing tools for portfolio planning and choosing securities such as stocks and exchange-traded funds.

There’s a lot of concern among online brokers that regulators will force them to discard some of these tools because they stray too close to advice. But these tools are much more about providing guidance, rather than specific advice about what to buy. If regulators can’t accept this distinction, they may end up leaving online investors without useful assistance in reaching goals such as saving for retirement.

If regulators really want to help investors, they should work with online brokers to develop a practical code of conduct covering the kinds of tools to be made available. For example, brokers should be able to offer model portfolios to clients. But what constraints should there be to ensure a broker has searched for the best possible products to put in these portfolios?

A little friction between regulators and the regulated is always good, but too much in the case of robo-advisers and online brokers shows the need for a regulatory rethink. Maybe some of that regulatory zealousness can be redirected to protecting investors from the far more serious threat of a traditional investing industry that too often puts selling products ahead of providing advice.

