How to make the most of your RRSP this year

RRSP Strategies
How to turn your RRSP into a retirement cash-generating machine All good things must come to an end, including the tax-deferred savings opportunities available from contributing to an RRSP. Investors must terminate the plan by the end of the calendar year in which you turn 71.
Don’t make these rookie RRSP mistakes Basic investing errors that people make during the year are magnified in February.
Turning savings into income: A practical guide to RRIFs As baby boomers shift away from accumulating retirement savings into drawing the money, it’s time to look at the mechanics.
RRSP bashers: Here’s how the math really works There’s no need to be scared off by the tax on withdrawals when returns consistently outstrip those from non-registered accounts.
A millennial primer on RRSPs. Should you contribute to one? If your savings are earmarked for goals that aren’t aligned with the RRSP or you don’t earn enough (yet) to really get a big bang for your buck on RRSP tax savings, put your savings into a TFSA.
Early RRSP withdrawals can have lasting consequences Tempted to take the money and run? Consider first whether it means you will retire with meager savings.
Don’t fall into the RRSP ‘tax trap’ Investors who hold primarily RRSPs run the risk of pushing themselves into higher tax brackets.
How to avoid leaving RRSP tax headaches for your family Owners of registered plans need to think about how their cash will be doled out, or their beneficiaries could wind up paying the price.
The classic RRSP season dilemma: Contribute or pay down your mortgage? Who you are will inform the math that goes into your decision.
The case for a 'TFSA-first' strategy in retirement planning It can be excellent as a primary way to build up your nest egg, and unlike the RRSP, it avoids later clawbacks.
RRSP or TFSA? How they contrast and compare as life circumstances change Canadians have discovered they can tailor their use of these savings strategies.
Why too many RRSP accounts can be a bad thing Most investors just can’t keep track of multiple RRSPs, which can result in problems ranging from overcontributions to too much risk in the portfolio.
How to make retirement savings last, even in a bear market Morneau Shepell actuary offers strategies to ensure retirees don’t outlive savings even when faced with the worst scenario.
RRSP Investment Picks
Six dividend-growth stocks for your RRSP These companies offer the allure of capital gains plus rising regular payouts.
Six aggressive ETFs for your RRSP These funds are suitable for risk-tolerant investors or millennials who have time to ride out market volatility.
Six quality stocks to buy and sit on in your RRSP
Look for companies that keep creating shareholder value – that can be held for at least five to 10 years, or longer
Tools and Calculators
Ready for retirement? Find out your replacement ratio This calculator help you in two ways: It will help you see how much income you’ll need in retirement, and it will help you make adjustments in your retirement lifestyle expectations that will cut your income needs.
Are you saving enough for retirement? These online calculators will help you figure that out.
