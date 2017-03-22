It’s age 74, according to a chart that highlights the age at which we peak at all kinds of things in life. We’re at our strongest both physically and mentally when we’re under 30. But our best years for mental health seem to come as we age.
Too often, we focus on retirement as a financial transaction. If you want to be happy in your senior years, you have to save diligently. While the need to save should not be underplayed, it’s important to recognize that happiness in retirement is naturally supported by our life experience. The peak age for life satisfaction is 69, while psychological wellbeing peaks at 82.
Maybe it’s the simple act of retiring that makes people happier. Some U.S. research shows that retirement is likely to improve your overall happiness and health.
Women more vulnerable than men to retirement cash crunch
Lower wages, higher medical costs. Read this to understand how retirement planning for women and men differ.
How to make your online accounts more secure
Lots of ideas here for addressing security concerns for online accounts, including those for banking and investing
The socially responsible investor
Millennial investors are showing more interest in socially responsible investing than previous generations. If you’re inclined to pick the stocks of companies that act in an ethical way, then this tutorial might help get you started. There are also lots of mutual funds and a few exchange-traded funds that focus on socially responsible stocks.
Timex is the best watch for the money
An appreciation of this cheap and durable brand and how it’s becoming stylish in a world where ads for expensive watches are everywhere.
Ask Rob
The question: “My spouse and I have a large portfolio, we have no debt and are mortgage free. I’m 83 years old and in very poor health. My same sex spouse is 53, with very little knowledge for maintaining the portfolios that we now have. We have had various financial planners in the past, but all seem to put their personal interest first. Can you make a suggestion on how to find someone we can trust?”
My reply: “Sounds like you’ve been dealing with sales people who call themselves financial planners, advisers or something along those lines. Suggestion: Look for an investment counselling firm, where advisers are required to work to a fiduciary standard (client interests come first). Investment counsellors are sometimes called portfolio managers and they usually charge a set percentage of your account assets. Because you have a large portfolio, this would probably be in the range of 1 per cent.”
Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can’t answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length.
