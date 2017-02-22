On a grey, damp winter Sunday, most of us would be temped to curl up with a book, head to the local cinema or meet friends for coffee.

Not Ed Rempel. The Toronto-based certified financial planner and Unconventional Wisdom blogger recently spent his weekend holed up at home doing research, trying to figure out the best way to protect Canadians’ retirement nest eggs.

One of the old chestnuts he examined? The 4-per-cent rule, a decades-old guideline once championed by the U.S. financial planner William Bengen.

The idea goes like this: If you don’t want to run out of money in your golden years, withdraw 4 per cent of your retirement savings the first year and then increase that amount in keeping with inflation for the following years.

For instance, assuming a retiree had a $1-million portfolio, he or she would withdraw $40,000 in the first year, then add 2 per cent of that amount the following year – $40,800. And so on.

“Historically, the bulk of the time, you would still have had money 30 years later,” Mr. Rempel says.

But times have changed since this principle was established. For starters, interest rates are much lower than in the late 1990s, and bond yields are hardly inspired. A portfolio will no longer yield a guaranteed 4 per cent annually, which would produce enough to withdraw without making a dent in the principal.

Instead, Mr. Rempel says, to make the rule work today, most portfolios have to be heavy in equities, not fixed-income investments. His data suggest that if a portfolio is very high in stocks, the success rate is above 90 per cent, meaning the money would last 30 years.

“The mistake that people often make is they invest too conservatively as seniors,” Mr. Rempel says. But that kind of bullishness can be a tough pill for retirees to swallow. Volatile markets can frighten.

Investors who are uncomfortable holding a high percentage of equities, he says, can draw a little less during a down market until it bounces back – which it nearly always does. But those who still can’t stomach the dips and prefer to invest more in fixed income should consider a 3-per-cent or 3.5-per-cent rule instead.

Paul Shelestowsky, a senior wealth adviser with Meridian Credit Union in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., calls the 4-per-cent rule only “a good starting point.”

“The biggest problem I see is that nobody’s income needs are flat,” he says. “They’re not consistent across the retirement years.”

Indeed, new retirees tend to travel and spend more, but that spending slows as they age. Canadian, U.S. and European data all indicate that this drop in spending is universal across all income levels. The recently retired are likely to need extra cash in the first 10 years, so withdrawing $40,000 in the first year and nearly $60,000 in the 20th makes little sense.

Yet it’s also possible that a couple will live well into their nineties and require expensive care in a retirement home. Shelling out a combined $8,000 a month is no small expense, even if their jet-setting days are behind them.

In any case, investors should take steps to ensure they will have enough cash for whatever life throws at them. They should pay off credit cards and mortgages before retirement. And stop buying or leasing new cars.

“If you’ve got a mortgage in your retirement years, which we’re starting to see a lot more of, that 4-per-cent rule won’t work for you at all,” says Mr. Shelestowsky, who recommends taking a few months to create a detailed pre- and post-retirement budget. That’s the only way to understand how much money you’ll need to live on.

It’s also important to remember that a 4-per-cent drawdown doesn’t account for emergencies, only basic living expenses. So it’s best to create an emergency fund just for retirement well in advance.

The other problem with the rule is not the rule itself, but with us. According to a 2016 Broadbent Institute report, among all Canadians ages 55 to 64 without employer pensions, half have enough savings to last only one year.

Also, don’t forget that the 4-per-cent rule was created south of the border and with U.S. rules in mind. In Canada, once you reach your 70s, you must take predetermined minimum annual withdrawals from your registered retirement income fund (RRIF).

Not that you actually have to spend that amount, though. Sticking the extra into a tax-free savings account (TFSA) for a rainy day might make sense.

Ultimately, every investor’s situation is different, which is why Laurie Bonten, an investment adviser with Bonten Wealth Management Group, affiliated with National Bank Financial Wealth Management in Winnipeg, is hesitant to apply the 4-per-cent rule across the board with her clients. Pensions, inheritances and even vacation homes can change the retirement equation.

“You can’t generalize. Everybody is different,” she says. “There will be people who saved $500,000 and people who saved $200,000. Can they equally retire? Well, unless I know their situation, I can’t tell you that.”

Report Typo/Error