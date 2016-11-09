Canadian population by marital status and sex
Number of persons who are single, married, separated, living common law, widowed, or divorced
|# of persons,
2016
|Total
|Both sexes
|36,286,425
|Male
|17,995,581
|Female
|18,290,844
|Single
|Both sexes
|14,357,875
|Male
|7,648,574
|Female
|6,709,301
|Married
|Both sexes
|14,033,959
|Male
|7,082,803
|Female
|6,951,156
|Separated
|Both sexes
|832,245
|Male
|372,929
|Female
|459,316
|Living common law
|Both sexes
|3,327,768
|Male
|1,710,176
|Female
|1,617,592
|Widowed
|Both sexes
|1,834,746
|Male
|373,826
|Female
|1,460,920
|Divorced
|Both sexes
|1,899,832
|Male
|807,273
|Female
|1,092,559
Credit: Statistics Canada
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor