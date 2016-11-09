Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The latest 2011 census data - focused on family dynamics, dwellings and marital status - illustrates a very different version of Canada than the one that was familiar a half-century ago. The family photo of Mom, Dad and their 2.1 kids is now crowded with foster kids, grandparents living in the family home, same-sex couples and moms going it alone (Leigh Tynan/The Canadian Press)

The latest 2011 census data - focused on family dynamics, dwellings and marital status - illustrates a very different version of Canada than the one that was familiar a half-century ago. The family photo of Mom, Dad and their 2.1 kids is now crowded with foster kids, grandparents living in the family home, same-sex couples and moms going it alone

(Leigh Tynan/The Canadian Press)

Table: Canadian population by marital status and sex Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian population by marital status and sex

Number of persons who are single, married, separated, living common law, widowed, or divorced

# of persons,
2016
Total
Both sexes36,286,425
Male17,995,581
Female18,290,844
Single
Both sexes14,357,875
Male7,648,574
Female6,709,301
Married
Both sexes14,033,959
Male7,082,803
Female6,951,156
Separated
Both sexes832,245
Male372,929
Female459,316
Living common law
Both sexes3,327,768
Male1,710,176
Female1,617,592
Widowed
Both sexes1,834,746
Male373,826
Female1,460,920
Divorced
Both sexes1,899,832
Male807,273
Female1,092,559

Credit: Statistics Canada

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog