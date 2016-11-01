-
Esprit x Opening Ceremony logo hoodie, $110 (U.S.) through www.openingceremony.com.
Acne Studios Karvel S embroidered cotton-blend sweatshirt, $660 through www.matchesfashion.com.
Christopher Kane Geometric Swarovski crystal-embellished jersey sweatshirt, $825 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Mont Fuji sweatshirt, €180 through shop.kitsune.fr.
Mira Mikati jersey patch appliqué sweatshirt, £250 through www.avenue32.com.
Off-White reassembled hoodie, $744 through www.farfetch.com.
Pocket Sport Love Squad hoodie, $89 (U.S.) through www.wolfandbadger.com.
Alexander Wang Girls oversized sweatshirt, $816 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).
