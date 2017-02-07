-
Oscar de la Renta Mini Impatiens clip-on earrings, $555 through www.matchesfashion.com.
-
Bijoux Bead necklace with pink tourmaline, red garnet and pearls in 18-karat gold, $9,375 at David Yurman (www.davidyurman.com).
(Rich Coughran)
-
Shu Uemura Play Date Eye & Cheek Palette, $69 at Sephora (www.sephora.com).
-
Prada microsole espadrille oxford, $1,485 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).
-
A striking striped dress at Valentino’s spring 2017 show was an updated homage to the designer’s love of the colour red.
(Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
-
Stretch viscose dress with bow, $2,365 at Gucci (www.gucci.com).
-
Yves Saint Laurent Babydoll Kiss and Blush Duo Stick, $44 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).
-
Vintage 0601 red sunglasses, $375 at Cutler and Gross (www.cutlerandgross.com)
Next story
{{published_at}}