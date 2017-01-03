-
Christian Louboutin Christeriva ankle-wrap D’Orsay pumps, $1,220 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.saksfifthavenue.com).
No. 21 knotted striped satin and leather sandals, $655 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Aquazzura Monaco sandals, $895 (U.S.) at Intermix (www.intermixonline.com).
See by Chloé brown suede Lianna flatform sandals, $315 (U.S.) through www.ssense.com.
Sophia Webster Juana striped-canvas espadrilles, $430 through www.matchesfashion.com.
Rene Caovilla Clip sandals, $1,895 at Davids (www.davidsfootwear.com).
Rebecca Minkoff Isla City sandals, $203 through www.shopbop.com.
Soludos ankle-tie sandals, $223 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).
