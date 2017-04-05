This quick, impressive and nutritious meal is great for the family on busy weeknights but also works when your expecting company.

The rich puff pastry base of this recipe is offset by the crisp, warm vegetables on top, giving you a meal that packs a nutritious punch without sacrificing all-important flavour.

Asparagus and Tomato Tart

1 sheet of frozen puff pastry 1/3 cup of pesto Bunch of asparagus spears 2 medium-sized tomatoes 1 medium-sized onion 70 grams of soft unripened goat cheese (about 4-5 tablespoons) Salt, pepper



Method