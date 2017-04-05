This quick, impressive and nutritious meal is great for the family on busy weeknights but also works when your expecting company.
The rich puff pastry base of this recipe is offset by the crisp, warm vegetables on top, giving you a meal that packs a nutritious punch without sacrificing all-important flavour.
Asparagus and Tomato Tart
- 1 sheet of frozen puff pastry
- 1/3 cup of pesto
- Bunch of asparagus spears
- 2 medium-sized tomatoes
- 1 medium-sized onion
- 70 grams of soft unripened goat cheese (about 4-5 tablespoons)
- Salt, pepper
Method
To start, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Roll out the puff pastry sheet onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Poke holes with a fork throughout the sheet. Place in the oven and cook for 10-12 minutes, then remove.
Boil a large pot of water on the stove. Trim the ends off of the asparagus spears and toss into the water for about three minutes. Drain and set aside. Slice the tomatoes and chop the onion.
Next, brush the puff pastry with the pesto and then arrange asparagus, tomatoes and onion on top, covering the entirety of the puff pastry sheet. Finally, top with the goat cheese, breaking it up into small pieces throughout the puff pastry. Put in the oven and cook for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve and enjoy!