Comedy star Amy Schumer has postponed several Canadian standup dates due to illness.

The affected performances include shows scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto, Thursday in Ottawa and Friday in Montreal.

In a video posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Schumer said she was on her way to vote but lost her voice and is “pretty sick.”

“I’m so sorry Canadians, sweet people,” she added. “I will be there in February.

“Every night when I go onstage I promise it’s going to be the best show I’ve ever done and I can’t make that promise because I feel awful and my voice is gone.

“But I’ll see you guys soon. Thank you for understanding.”

The new shows are scheduled for Feb. 16 in Toronto, Feb. 17 in Montreal and Feb. 18 in Ottawa.

Live Nation says all tickets for the postponed shows will be honoured on the new dates.

Report Typo/Error