In this Feb. 18, 2017, photo, actress Angelina Jolie gives a news conference in Siem Reap province, Cambodia. (Heng Sinith/AP)
LONDON — The Associated Press

Angelina Jolie is set to teach a master’s course at the prestigious London School of Economics this fall as a visiting professor.

The London Evening Standard reports the 41-year-old actress and filmmaker is giving a preview of her class Tuesday with a lecture at the school’s Centre for Women, Peace and Security. She told the newspaper before the lecture that she was “a little nervous,” but she hoped to do well because the talk was “very important” to her.

The Standard reports that Jolie will be lecturing in an unpaid post in September as part of a master’s program on women, peace and security.

Jolie’s humanitarian work is well-known. She serves as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

