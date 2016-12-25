Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher was in stable condition, her mother Debbie Reynolds said on Sunday, after the “Star Wars” star suffered a cardiac episode two days earlier on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

“Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans and friends, I thank you for your prayers and good wishes,” Reynolds said on Twitter.

Fans of the actress who famously portrayed Princess Leia in “Star Wars” said they were saddened by the 60-year-old’s illness and hospitalization. But they said they were inspired by the appearance of a young Princess Leia in the saga’s most recent movie playing in theatres this weekend.

Fisher suffered heart problems shortly before her flight landed in Los Angeles on Friday and received emergency treatment on the plane before she was rushed to a hospital.

A stable condition would be an upgrade from Friday, when her brother, Todd Fisher, said she was in critical condition.

The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center has declined to comment, citing patient confidentiality laws.

The daughter of a Hollywood power couple, movie star Reynolds and entertainer Eddie Fisher, she achieved her own fame portraying Princess Leia in the cinematic space saga launched in 1977.

Report Typo/Error