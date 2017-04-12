Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Charlie Murphy, older brother of actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017 of leukemia in New York. He was 57. (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother’s starring films “Norbert” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.” He voiced a role in the animated TV series that include “The Boondocks” and also appeared in the comedy series “Black Jesus.”

Murphy’s feature films include “Our Family Wedding,” ”King’s Ransom“ and ”CB4.“

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series “Power.”

