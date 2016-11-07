Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace. (Lionel Cironneau/AP)
Patrons at a Toronto pub may have done a double take on Friday night when pop star Justin Bieber sat down at the piano and played a few songs.

Fifth Pubhouse issued a news release Sunday saying Bieber wandered in alone, ordered a drink and watched the Toronto Raptors’ game.

The pub says he spied a piano and asked staff if he could play it.

According to the release, Bieber played a number of songs including the Beatles “Let it Be” and his own song “Sorry.”

Pub owner Oliver Geddes says the Canadian pop star was gracious to both staff and customers at the entertainment district bar.

