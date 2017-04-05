Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, model Kendall Jenner attends the world premiere of ‘Zoolander 2’ in New York. Jenner stars in Pepsi’s ‘Live For Now Moments’ ad, which drew strong reactions on social media on Tuesday. (Evan Agostini/AP)
Kendall Jenner's protest-themed Pepsi ad prompts online backlash

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner’s turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The “Live for Now Moments ” video released Tuesday has Jenner in a platinum wig on a photo shoot when protesters amble by. She rips off her wig, smears away her lipstick and joins them, eventually handing an officer on the demonstration line a can of Pepsi. He gulps some down, and then grins as Jenner dances off with her new friends.

Reaction on social media ranged from some saying the imagery was tone deaf, to it evoking a widely circulated photo of Black Lives Matter protester Leshia Evans last year in Louisiana. Evans was detained when she approached police at a demonstration in Baton Rouge.

In a statement late Tuesday night, Pepsi defended the ad.

“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” the statement said.

