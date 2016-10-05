Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Aug. 1, 2015, file photo, Kid Cudi performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Grant Park in Chicago. (Steve C. Mitchell/AP)
In this Aug. 1, 2015, file photo, Kid Cudi performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Grant Park in Chicago. (Steve C. Mitchell/AP)

Kid Cudi checks into rehab for depression, suicidal urges Add to ...

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Kid Cudi says he has checked himself into rehab for “depression and suicidal urges.”

The 32-year-old rapper made the announcement on his Facebook page Tuesday, one day after he says he checked in, and signed the post by his real name, Scott Mescudi.

Mescudi describes himself in the note as “a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life.” He says, “anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it.”

He says his upcoming album “is still on the way” and says he squared away business before entering rehab so he could focus on his recovery.

Mescudi says he hopes to be out of rehab in time to make a scheduled California show on Nov. 5.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Let's talk: What are the options for people with mental health issues? (CTVNews Video)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog