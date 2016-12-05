-
Kate Spade Analog Kenmare Sparkle All Night watch, $290 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).
Nicholas Kirkwood Beya mule, $570 at Davids (www.davidsfootwear.com).
Snapshot small leather camera bag, $295 (U.S.) through www.marcjacobs.com.
Dodo Bar Or pleated metallic fil coupé organza dress, $910 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Ellery Inception bell-sleeved top, $1,885 through www.matchesfashion.com.
Fireworks pierced earring jackets, $149 at Swarovski (www.swarovski.com).
Rem ring, £225 through www.studiouribe.co.uk.
Sophie Hulme Small Holmes backpack, $825 through www.ssense.com.
Charlotte Olympia Machine Age flats, $895 (U.S.) through www.modaoperandi.
