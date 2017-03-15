A quick and healthy meal for those busy weeknights.

Fritters:

The biggest trick with this recipe is ensuring you remove as much moisture from the zucchini as possible so that the fritters retain their shape and crisp up properly. To do this, place your grated zucchini in a fine wire mesh sieve and place the sieve over a bowl. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and stir. After 10 minutes, you should see some liquid start to fall into the bowl. You can help speed this process up by pushing down on the zucchini mixture with a large spoon or potato masher. After you've done this, let the zucchini mixture sit for another five minutes and do it again. Finally, use a tea towel or paper towels to squeeze any remaining excess moisture from the zucchini mixture.

From there, this is a basic assembly job. Add the red pepper, onion, parsley/cilantro, cheese, breadcrumbs and, finally, eggs. Stir together until it is a uniform mixture. Grab a golf-ball sized amount of mixture and round into a ball. If the mixture does not hold together well or seems too wet, add a few more breadcrumbs until the desired consistency is reached. Flatten the balls into discs and place on a non-stick pan coated with 1.5 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat. Don’t overcrowd the pan. After about five minutes, carefully flip the fritters and cook until both sides are crisp and golden brown (anywhere from 5-10 minutes per side, depending on heat). Remove from heat and use the remaining olive oil to cook the second batch. These taste great when hot, but also make a wonderful meal after they’ve cooled down for a few minutes.

Salad:

Shred lettuce and toss all ingredients in a bowl, finishing with the oil, vinegar and lemon juice. This is a perfect salad to go with fritters – or any other meal you are serving. The dressing does not follow the conventional 3:1 rule for oil to acid because I prefer the acidity to really stand out, so adjust based on your preferences. This is a great alternative to a store-bought dressing, is ready in literally seconds and does not contain any added sodium or preservatives.