Boska large stoneware fondue set, $599.99 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).
Festive Fair Isle sweater, $168 at select J.Crew stores and through www.jcrew.com.
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc limited-edition holiday bottle, various prices in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec.
PC Black Label Le Gruyere AOP antique hard ripened cheese, $9.99 at select Loblaws stores (www.pc.ca).
Pippa cloth dinner napkin, $9.95 at Crate & Barrel (www.crateandbarrel.com).
Mary Maxim sweater, $268 at Roots (www.roots.com).
Traffic Camel bowl, $9.95 at CB2 (www.cb2.com).
Metallic print glassware, $69 for set of four at West Elm (www.westelm.com).
