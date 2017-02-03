Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

In our household recently, we tried to defy the horrors that are becoming commonplace in our world by reinforcing a little Canadiana.

As parents of three young children, my husband and I often find ourselves balancing a happy childhood environment with a sense of reality of the world. This is no small task when often we can’t fathom the random darkness that threatens to engulf each and every one of us – with apparently no distinction between age, gender, ethnicity or ability.

When the larger world claws its way into our pleasant and hectic daily lives, it knocks my husband and I off our precarious vantage point. The airport shooting in Florida last month did just that.

I may be wrapped up, seemingly safe in a cocoon of play-dates and first steps, first jokes and first tantrums, but in my bleaker moments, I can feel the weight of the unimaginable coming for us and our children’s innocence.

This is truly terrifying.

And yet, here we are, making our children laugh, teaching them manners and providing as best role models as we can while the world seems to have gone mad.

Earlier this week, our minivan set out for the hardware store. My father and my husband took our four- and two-year-old to purchase lumber for a backyard rink. Not entirely sure what a backyard rink was, our children were delighted to be participating with Dada and Poppop. They had bought lumber, driven through the Timmy’s drive-through and even taken the minivan thru the car wash. In their eyes, a real adventure. Over the next few days, my husband tried to involve the children and their developing motor skills in each aspect of the rink building, even though the rink is a teeny tiny suburban we-can’t-afford-a-monstrosity backyard rink. More like a ri-. Maybe next year we can work on the -nk.

Some of the rink work was done inside, some outside, squeezed between suppers and late bedtimes over several days. On one particular day, my husband and I tried to put the boards up with our tiny and enthusiastic help who were armed with flashlights and sheer glee. As the paralyzing wind and cold whipped through the dark backyard, we wearied of telling two overtired children to stop shining the light in our eyes and stop leaping dangerously around the boards. Please, no body checks.

Worried someone was quickly going to turn this fun family endeavour into six stitches at the local emergency room, we called off the work and brought them inside, kicking and screaming. My husband said it was the least fun he has ever had. Hooray family time.

Needless to say, after some sleep (I mentioned we have three young children?), we rallied. Back to the boards. My husband was working with tools and the kids used the children’s replicas and all were working away happily. A roaring success.

Like many home projects, there were setbacks. The hose was going to be a problem. It, like any self-respecting hose in this climate, had frozen. Not to worry, we would run a very convenient giant hose from the garage across the house and out through the backyard door left slightly ajar. The rink was almost complete.

Sure, there were times when the outcome was doubtful. But the look of anticipation on the faces of our children the next morning when the water had frozen on the rink was worth every moment. My husband had placed a lucky loonie in the ice for each child and, after their first skate, they were persuaded to come into the warmth only by the promise of hot chocolate.

Our daughter, who refused to try on her new hockey skates last year, wanted to get out before the water had frozen, which is saying something given the bone chill. Our son chose his own Spider-Man skates – he would wear them to bed if he could. Even our 15 month old took it all in stride and patiently let me tie her frustrating bobsled skates on her round feet. Despite them falling off every 20 seconds, she waited.

Remarkable, if you know anything about 15 month olds.

As our three children napped upstairs postskate, a vicious and shocking event was unleashed at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Somehow, these two worlds exist simultaneously and I live in each of them.

I feel for those injured and wonder at the waste of life. I also wonder how I am to protect my children from both the physical presence of this violence as well as the awareness of it.

We are not ignorant of the broader issues and we don’t dishonour the events that have tragically shaped those near the incident and family and friends not so near. The ripples of sadness and shock reverberate far away from the actual violence.

I write about a family pastime in the pleasant suburbs, not to heighten our sense of importance, but to highlight the need for working at childhood memories to make sure we keep seeing the good in the world.

To remember why we fight. We fight in all kinds of ways. Sometimes we fight by being with our children and cheering them when they take their first shaky steps on a tiny backyard rink, when all the while there is evil out there, and not so far away. Never far enough.

Susan Kyte lives in Oakville, Ont.