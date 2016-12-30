Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

My grandmother’s grandfather clock really needs to become fodder for the woodpile soon. Very soon.

If you’ve ever lived with a grandfather clock, you know what I’m talking about. It sings the four-bar Westminster chimes, one bar at a time, every quarter of an hour and then gongs loudly with the number of the hour, on the hour every hour. If that sounds like a mouthful, imagine its corresponding earful.

Here is how my nightmare scenario plays out: I’ve just flown overnight from Edmonton to London and then taken the train to Grannie’s house as my first stop on a three-week vacation of bliss to England.

I am awake, but dilated pupils hint at the truth that I’m on my fifth or sixth wind by this point. My body starts to vibrate with exhaustion and I finally tumble into bed around 10 o’clock, close my eyes, sigh deeply and think, I’m ready. Take me sleep. I await your seductive embrace.

“Oh Lord our God.”

My eyes fly open. My brain, which was previously drifting, comes quickly into sharp focus. What was that?

Oh, the clock. Oh, it must be quarter past 10. Well, now that I know what the sound is, I won’t be interrupted every time it sings. My eyes closed …

“Oh Lord our God,

Thy children call.”

Weird that I still remember the words of this rhyme set to the clock chimes all these years later. Isn’t it funny what the mind hangs on to, at the same time as discarding what you would think are the salient details of every day, such as what time you actually need to leave the house in order to catch that train and start exploring in the morning?

Half past 10 is starting to push it a little if we’re going to take a bus tour tomorrow. Back to sleep.

“Oh Lord our God,

Thy children call.

Grant us thy peace.”

I think the chamber of the grandfather clock is actually facing my bedroom door. Grannie can’t have thought that through. Although, it’s not like there’s a lot of room in here.

Then again, how picky can you be when moving from a three-storey house into this 500-square-foot flat with a walk-in shower? How did the clock make the cut? It’s approaching 11 o’clock and I’ve been awake for 23 hours. Sleep, body. You have my blessing.

“O Lord our God.”

Oh, COME ON!

“Thy children call.

Grant us thy peace,

And bless us all.”

Bong. Bong. Bong. Bong. Bong. Bong. Bong. Bong. Bong. Bong. Bong.

Eleven o’clock.

How am I possibly still awake at this point? Good grief. Infernal, confounded, execrable clock. I stumbled out of bed and into the hall.

Hi there, clock. It’s you and me. You really are beautiful, you know? I remember when Grannie and Grampa lived in Tyne Road, you lived in the entryway; a much more sensible home for a clock that doesn’t know its own volume.

You were in the front entryway, the grandmother clock was hanging over the teal blue couch and there was at least one other singing clock. Possibly on the mantelpiece?

The grandmother clock would join you in song every half hour and hour and the mystery mantelpiece clock would just come in to complete the choir on the hour.

As a trio, you were a force to be reckoned with. Even more so when you would begin to slowly unwind and fall out of sync with one another. The wall of sound only grew.

As if you knew the only way you were going to get someone to pay you a little attention and wind you back up again was to reach the point that you could no longer be ignored.

I wonder where those other clocks ended up.

All I need to do is open this little glass door – yes, there we go. What’s with the chains? The pendulum I get, but I don’t understand the purpose of the chains.

I suppose they have something to do with the song.

Clock, please don’t be offended. You really are lovely. The years have exposed the grain of the oak from which you were formed and someone did their best work etching fleur-de-lys in this pane of glass.

And, despite the expletives we employ, the family really does speak fondly when we share our memories of you – the evidence is in how hard and how loudly we laugh.

You’re in every mental picture I hold of this place and once I’m gone, you’ll have your freedom again. I’m pretty sure that all I need to do is stop the pendulum, so here goes.

Oh, thank goodness.

The next morning, I am just tucking into breakfast when Grannie wonders aloud about her grandfather clock.

“I think I need to get someone in to service the clock. It just stopped randomly at 10 past 11 last night, isn’t that strange?”

“Oh, really?” I casually venture. “That is strange. I hadn’t noticed, but I haven’t heard it all morning.”

“It’s been ages since it’s been looked at, so no surprise. Anyway, I’ll call Stanley this afternoon to have him come take a look.”

“Not a bad idea.” I smile, and hold up my cup. “Do you want some more tea?”

Jacqui Chesterton lives in Edmonton.