I love a good bargain. Who doesn’t? So I recently threw caution to the winds and went to the mall – not my favourite thing to do during this annual holiday frenzy. But perhaps a little retail therapy would be fun. It’s possible that by today, Boxing Day, I may have recovered enough to head out again.

I was goaded on by a full-page newspaper ad announcing a huge sale at a well-known department store. It promised massive markdowns – 50 per cent off, plus another 15 per cent if you used the store credit card. And, I thought, if there was another moon in the sky and I didn’t step on any sidewalk cracks, it might also be Seniors’ discount day. By my calculations, they’d be paying me to take the stuff.

And after all, it never hurts to “just take a look.” (The last time I muttered that phrase, I went to the local farmer’s market for cheese and sausages – and brought home a puppy instead.) But this time I did need a new pair of leather driving gloves.

I got them. But I realized that, in order to be a successful shopper nowadays, you have to have either the psychic abilities of the Long Island Medium, the precision targeting capabilities of a military drone or the sleuthing chops of Sherlock Holmes to find what you want. You must also demonstrate the mathematical genius of an accountant, the attention to detail and litigious nature of a lawyer and the organizational skills of a CEO to complete your transaction.

How did I come to this revelation? It was a process. On my way to the glove department, I detoured through the women’s coat section – a big mistake. I should have worn blinders to keep me focused on the gloves.

Big signs above the racks promised “Coats 50 per cent off” on rack after rack of “designer” labels. I personally believe that, although Karl Lagerfeld or Calvin Klein may have sprinkled fairy dust over the items, the designers had about as much personal contact with them as I do with Santa or the Tooth Fairy. But we love the idea of exclusivity. Pushing down doubts about whether I needed a coat (one also has to play amateur psychologist when undertaking retail therapy), I trolled the racks until I found my size. (This is where psychic vision, targeting drones and sleuthing tactics come in handy.)

The clerk rang up the purchase, billing me $100 more than she should.

“Uh, I thought these were on for 50-per-cent off,” I offered tentatively.

“Not this particular rack,” she chirped.

“Of course.” It seems I picked from the only rack without a big sign. Misleading advertising? I had my thoughts but, not being an actual lawyer, I didn’t plea bargain. “And since I’m using my store card, I’ll be getting another 15 per cent off,” I declared confidently. “And I’m a senior …” Ever the accountant.

Paying for my purchase, I willed some CEO organizational expertise to show itself. Sadly, it failed me.

Opening my purse, I pulled out my deck of cards – the pile of credit, debit and rewards cards, library card, CAA card, health card, driver’s licence, blood-type card, gas card, vaccination card, two movie theatre gift cards on which I had a total of 57 cents remaining and business cards from my acupuncturist and hair stylist.

Unable to find the correct card, I stood shuffling the deck, all the time making a resolution to better organize my life and my purse.

While doing so, I did learn that I had bought – as indicated on my reward cards – four bras, 10 cups of coffee, five pairs of underwear, 11 birthday cards – and was well on my way to a few freebies to celebrate my good fortune.

Moving on to the gloves department, I headed again for the 50-per-cent off sign. The selection was paltry but I decided I could work with it. How hard could it be to find a pair of Size 6 black gloves? With drone-like precision targeting capabilities, I ferreted out the one pair at the bottom of the display. Buoyed by my technique, I proudly marched the gloves – the spoils of battle – to the sales desk.

As the clerk rang up the amount, I again flinched. “But those were 50-per-cent off,” I announced.

“Oh, not for prices that end with 99 cents,” she announced, clearly offended by my stupidity. It turns out it wasn’t stupidity, simply blindness – since I hadn’t read the fine print. Nobody over the age of 45 (the target demographic) could! I silently added this circumstantial evidence to my case for false advertising or “bait and switch” tactics.

“Go back and see if you can find a pair that is on sale,” she urged me. It only took 15 minutes out of my life but I scored once again – stopping to snitch to other unsuspecting customers about the real price of the “bargain” gloves they were gleefully fondling.

My shopping trip over, I went home to hone my CEO organizational skills on my purse and have a nap. Bargain hunting is exhausting.

Laurie Best lives in Waterloo, Ont.