Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.



We live with ghosts. Some we knew before they died. Some died long before our paths could cross.



My grandfather James hovers across my mental landscape, weaving through a series of family anecdotes, anchored in the fact that he served in the Great War – a war I find almost unbearable to read about now for all its savage futility. But it’s impossible to forget that he was there.

James Anderson immigrated to Toronto in 1912 from Scotland, 24 years old, dreaming of some kind of new life in a different part of the British Empire. James could not have imagined that barely three years after leaving, he would be returning to the mother country in the summer of 1915, to fight a war that was considered both Canada’s and Britain’s.

He joined the newfangled Eaton Motor Machine Gun Battery, which, according to the Library and National Archives , “appealed to motor mechanics, drivers and athletes,” mostly from Toronto. The first wave of eager volunteers believed they were heading off for a jolly romp, sure to be home by Christmas. By the time my grandfather enlisted, he must have known he was facing a very different kind of conflict.

I learned he saw “action” on the front lines, which meant that he saw nightmares come to life in front of him – comrades shredded to pieces by shells launched by far away phantoms, surreal landscapes composed of corpses, thoughtful minds torn apart by meaningless deaths.

Because he served with a machine gun battery, I wonder how close the enemy got to him and whether he saw the faces of the men he was shooting at. Did he hesitate the first time he squeezed the trigger? What went through his mind when he saw them flung backward by the stream of bullets that he and his comrades sprayed across the trenches?

I was a teenager when I first saw my grandfather’s Distinguished Conduct Medal, second only to the Victoria Cross – though it took becoming an adult before I could even begin to sense what he must have endured to earn it. The citation reads: “For conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty in dressing wounded in the open under heavy shell fire. Stretcher-bearers not being available, he alone carried eight wounded to the dressing station. He dug out, cleaned, repaired and got into action machine guns when they were buried by shell fire, his powerful physique enabling him to do the work of several men.” He earned his DCM at Passchendaele – a word that once haunted a generation.

At the time, it moved our usually even-tempered Prime Minister Sir Robert Borden to rage at British Prime Minister David Lloyd George that not another Canadian soldier would cross the Atlantic if a slaughter like Passchendaele was ever again inflicted on our troops. Ironically, this sacrifice on the battlefield gave Borden the diplomatic and political ammunition he needed to carve out Canadian independence from the imperial embrace.

If we could have met, there is so much I would have loved to ask my grandfather and probably so little he would want to tell me. We inhabited such different Canadas we would almost be foreigners to each other. At the same age he was serving in the trenches, I had found nothing greater to serve than my own vanity and ego. He did not talk much about the war to my father, not surprising for someone born in the late 19th century, long before our age of relentless public narcissism. I especially wonder how he felt when it became apparent, all too soon, that his war hadn’t ended all wars – and the peace he and his comrades forged was soon engulfed by the rise of fascism in Europe’s desperate democracies.

We remain separated by death but even now, a century after the Great War, there are surprises in my intangible relationship with him. After the death of one of my cousins, which triggered a rare family get together, other cousins were inspired to read through the machine gun battery war diary. One cousin then e-mailed me out of the blue. She had found something. I followed a link to the digitized war diary and froze when I saw the date for one entry, April 9, 1917. Neat handwritten lines recorded: “At the zero hour 5:30 a.m. the six guns of this Battery opened fire on targets. … Weather conditions were very unfavourable as a heavy rain was falling.” This was Vimy. I could barely turn the page to read the next portion: “Sgt. J. Anderson and Sgt. R. S. Hackett did exceptionally fine work in handling the guns under their charge during the action, though the hostile shelling of our area was considerable.” I did not know my grandfather was there. My father was likewise stunned.

I still feel awe that James Anderson served at Vimy and with distinction, staying steady through hell. I would rather he had never had to endure that nightmare, but I take inspiration from his sense of duty, bravery and devotion to something larger than himself.

After the war, he grew an apparently incredible rose garden, which always struck me as unusual perhaps for a tough veteran. I suspect that he must have taken solace and refuge in bringing those flowers to life every spring, in the same Easter season where he once had seen so much death. I hope that somehow a few more appearances will be made in my life by this wondrous ghost.

Antony Anderson lives in Toronto.