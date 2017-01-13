My life changed when I started looking at the world through a different lens.

I was always that kid who’d sit in the background and keep to myself. I never really put myself out there. I was like a closed book not willing to share what was inside me. I didn’t raise my hand and never talked in class. I was too shy for that.

Then, when I was 10, my parents bought me my first camera. A digital Canon. It was not a great camera but it worked. It was bulky and silver but I loved the feeling I would get when I held it in my hand. Sure, my camera was special because it was given to me by people I love, but I never expected it to change my life.

I would take it everywhere and take pictures of everything. I remember how my hand would shake. I wanted every shot to be perfect. Sometimes the pictures would turn out too blurry. Other times my index finger would cover half of the photo. But even though the pictures weren’t great, I did discover a new love of photography.

Over the years, I continued buying new and better cameras. Every time my parents took me to Best Buy, I would drift over to the electronics section. Samsung ES15, Nikon, Canon. My eyes were glued to the endless rows of cameras until I was pulled away.

“Why do you need another camera?” my Dad would ask. I never really gave him an answer. I honestly didn’t care what he thought. If I wanted a new camera I would buy it. I would save up my allowance and birthday money all year until I had enough money to buy myself a camera.

I never really understood why I was so fascinated by photography. I didn’t think it was anything more than a hobby. I was wrong.

When I bought my first DSLR camera a few months ago, I could barely contain my excitement. I walked into the store and my eyes focused on the black Canon Rebel sitting on the shelf.

“I want that one!” I said, as I put the money I had saved up all year on the counter. My dad had come around and supported my decision to buy this camera. He was proud that I used my own money for once.

I started to take photography more seriously and dedicated time to learn how to properly use my new camera. I am so protective of this camera that I rarely let others touch it.

My camera is an outlet; I no longer need to explain myself in words. At 17, I can show people who I am through my pictures. With total control over what photos I take and how they are taken, my photos speak for me.

As a result, my perspective of the world has changed. Behind my camera I am invincible, and nothing can hurt me.

Over time, I realized that this inner strength was moving over into my daily life. I began opening up quickly to people just like my camera’s shutter does every time I take a picture.

I discovered that I couldn’t carry on in life shutting people out. I realized that people and events would only hurt me if I let them.

And so I started letting go, and stopped worrying about getting the “perfect” shot. If the photo didn’t turn out well, instead of dwelling on it, I simply took it again. That’s life.

I could have easily given up when the photos didn’t work. But I never did. Something in the back of my head always told me to keep trying.

I started to realize that you have to keep trying or you will never reach your dreams. No one ever said it would be easy but you don’t know what you can accomplish if you don’t try.

As I developed stronger skills in photography, I developed more as a person. I could see a change in myself. I was growing more confident in my ability and willingness to share with others. Now when I take a picture I upload it to my computer as soon as possible and show it to my parents right away. They started me on this journey by giving me the tool I needed to break out of my shell.

I have taken my lens cap off to let the world in. I am no longer the shy kid who doesn’t talk to anyone.

One bulky, ugly camera changed my life for the better.

Photography is now a part of who I am. I don’t take photos for anyone else. I take photos for myself and simply work harder when my friends or classmates tell me that my photos are not any good.

When I was younger, hearing those words would have crushed me. But now they motivate me. I choose to share my work with people I know who will support me and I take into consideration any feedback and/or suggestions my mentors give me.

Words are not the only way to express yourself. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words. So, I let pictures tell my story.

Alyssa Fratangeli lives in Mississauga.