Irma Kniivila for The Globe and Mail

My dad and I have never exactly seen eye to eye. Somehow we were always at loggerheads. But as he turned the corner into his 90s, still holding strong, it seemed ridiculous not to be able to have a civil conversation. I am a senior citizen myself now – light years from the adolescent voice I hear in my responses to his old-school pronouncements. Of course he is old school. He is old. Really old.

“Are you growing tomatoes?” he asked, after I started my first experiment in urban gardening nearly a decade ago. My dad was a prize-winning gardener, who always bragged that he could grow vegetables no one else had ever even heard of in the Maritimes. “Not yet,” I said feebly, looking at my first $2.50 pot of green stuff.

I had started with a fail-safe weed: mint, in a flowerpot. This ought to grow I thought, and I can make tea from it. He was not impressed. “Don’t let that stuff escape or it will take over the neighbourhood!” he warned. What neighbourhood? I thought, looking at my tiny rooftop patio in downtown Toronto.

When we moved into a semi-detached house a couple of years ago, I eyed the small back garden patch with gusto. I had worked that first successful crop of (virtually unkillable) mint into a potted herb garden by trial and error over the years and I was ready for some real earth! I envisioned a magic transformation of the evil-looking fungi poking through crabgrass into a bountiful kitchen garden.

And so, finally, I planted tomatoes.

I didn’t tell my father though, thinking I would surprise him with photos of my no-doubt giant tomatoes. I bought a heap of tiny plants and stuck them all in a corner of the garden patch, haphazardly tied to a few bamboo poles. I then zealously watered them and, when vacation time rolled around, left them to the elements and my daughter’s regular, if not terribly well-informed, care. On return, I encountered a haphazard shemozzle of plants happily growing into each other. I looked at my daughter and we both laughed – who knew tomato plants were so floppy? So they were maybe not the prize-winning tomatoes my father grew, but by gum there were tomatoes in there, if you could just cut through the foliage to find them.

Last spring, I replanted, and finally told my father that I was, at last, planting tomatoes. “What kind?” he asked. “Oh you, know, the big red ones,” I responded, vaguely. This time, I knew enough to separate the tomato plants and tie each to a long, sturdy pole. I announced proudly that I watered them every day. “Well, tomatoes don’t really like a lot of water,” he countered.

“So, dad, how do I grow good tomatoes?” I asked. He talked at length about how he had bumped into a gardener to the Queen in his youth, and the man had described a specific technique for pruning tomato plants to ensure best growth for the fruit. I pressed for a little more precision. “Just trim off the bottom leaves,” he said brusquely.

I kept my father sporadically apprised of my tomato progress, and attempted to prune them, which was basically randomly hacking off green stuff that had no flowers. I had also planted kale but made the mistake of putting mustard greens in the same patch, which attracted aphids. Before long, my kale was crawling with bugs. I was on the phone to my father for advice. We had a long conversation – the longest one I have ever had with him – on the dubious dangers of aphids and the possibilities of liming the garden patch before winter.

When my husband and I got back from our summer vacation this year, during which the tomato plants had been left to their own devices, I found a massive overgrowth of green dotted with gorgeous tomatoes of different sizes, shapes and colours, climbing the poles and the fence, sprawling into the chillies, choking off the poor infected kale and spreading into the patio. I picked a heap of them and handed them out to all my neighbours.

I harvested my summer crop at the end of October, thinking that I had waited too long. The plants were still flowering! I had somehow developed a tomato jungle out of five surviving tomato plants bought at the local farmer’s market, and, hilariously, on the street from a woman selling her daughter’s starter plants. I didn’t even know what kind of tomatoes they were. Neither did she.

As fall turned into winter, there were tomatoes everywhere in my kitchen: ripe ones waiting to be transformed into yet another tomato soup, greenish ones turning red in the windowsill, and, sitting in the garage, an entire basket of yellow-green tomatoes of all sizes. I may not have mastered the subtleties of royal pruning, but I had grown tomatoes – oodles of them!

Much more importantly, I had learned how to talk to my father, now 91. I can’t wait to put in my tomatoes next year. I will get my father’s advice on different kinds of tomato plants, the finer points of tomato pruning fit for a queen, and the effects of liming. And I will grow big red tomatoes, and aphid-free kale.

Heather Lotherington lives in Toronto.


