The St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox, B.C., is a stark contrast to the scenic Vancouver Island coast it calls home, its three-storey, brown-brick exterior paling in comparison to the snow-capped mountains on the horizon beyond it.

My family’s trip to British Columbia that summer had been planned long in advance, long before we knew anything about my Grandpa’s condition. It had been years since we’d visited and the trip was simply a chance to catch up on missed time.

However, instead of sitting together on Vancouver Island beaches and taking long walks along the harbour we spent our days sitting around Grandpa’s hospital bed and taking short walks pushing Grandpa’s wheelchair around the dimly lit beige halls of St. Joseph’s.

For a 13 year old promised an adventurous outdoors vacation, this was by no means exciting. Though I looked forward to time with my grandparents, I felt myself dreading these hospital visits before I’d even stepped off the plane.

Little did I know this time would be one of the most memorable and transformative experiences of my life.

When we reached the hospital on a rare sunny day in Comox, my Grandma was there to greet us and show us to our Grandpa’s room.

I remember walking through that dreary maze of hallways, overtaken by the sound of coughing and the strong smell of hand sanitizer. I wondered how someone could ever feel better in a place so bleak and dull.

When we reached Grandpa’s room his eyes lit up as he struggled to sit up and greet us.

Grandma explained that it was time to get up and take him for a walk, which consisted of a few laps through the hospital hallways in his wheelchair.

I had always known my grandfather was an artist and a poet, but I had never understood what that really meant.

It wasn’t until we were forced to take things slowly, as I wheeled him along, that I understood what it meant to see the world through his eyes. Every few steps along the hallway, he would stop and stare at an old painting inside a hospital room or he would turn his eyes to a passing patient and find their story by peering into their eyes.

Where I saw dullness, he saw colour, excitement and beauty. The artwork that covered walls – a barrier between myself and adventure – sprang to life in his presence.

All I saw in that hospital was my own mundane predicament, while the dying man next to me saw life. It was as though a toddler’s eyes and fascination with the world were trapped inside my Grandpa’s skull. And I began to learn, it was all a matter of perspective.

Hospital visits with Grandpa held all the excitement I could ever want, we just needed to open my eyes.

My sisters and I decided that instead of bringing our misery and boredom, we would bring a trip’s worth of adventure to our Grandfather’s bedside.

Each day we visited we would bring him his old art, read him poems brought from his home, tell him stories and jokes and draw messages and pictures of birds and mountains on a whiteboard across from his bed.

We even rented a ukelele so my sister could play and sing for him on our walks.

The hospital felt more alive and welcoming with each passing day.

On the last day before we flew home, we all went for lunch. Despite the warnings by the nurses and my Grandmother, my Grandpa insisted he come. Everyone knew it would be the last time we would eat together. The restaurant was a small bistro called Locals, connected to our hotel.

It was empty that day and the meal was quiet, all you could hear was the sound of birds chirping in the berry bushes next to the patio and the occasional disheartened sniffle.

My sister and grandmother were holding back their tears, reaching for their glass of water every so often as though to swallow back their emotions.

I felt guilty that I wasn’t crying or even scared of what was to come. What kind of person was I, happily enjoying my meal instead of grieving over my grandfather’s inevitable death? I looked to Grandpa.

There were no tears in his eyes, no signs of fear or regret; he just sat there with a smile on his face and a spoonful of chowder in his mouth. At the end of that meal, he smiled gently and told us in a soft, calm voice: “I’m ready to die.”

After we returned home to Toronto, it was back to school and straight to work for our family.

It was only a matter of time before we got an e-mail with bad news. But when he passed away that November, I didn’t grieve. He wouldn’t have wanted me to.

More than just a poet or an artist, he was an explorer: an explorer of colour, an explorer of words and an explorer of the mind. Where I had seen a dull, boring hospital, he saw adventure.

Where I had seen death and loss, he saw a new journey, a fresh start.

Looking back on Grandpa’s life, looking through his poems and paintings and thinking back to our last visit, I realized that if you change the way you look at life, the life you look at changes.

Matthew Egan lives in Toronto.