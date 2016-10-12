Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

I lied to the kids – for their own good, of course.

One fall afternoon, on our way down to Niagara Falls, I told them our hotel room wasn’t ready. Since we now had some time to kill, I suggested we could visit Brock’s monument, conveniently located just minutes away.

I’d been trying to go for years and was always beaten back. My wife had finally taken pity and agreed to indulge my conspiracy. So, with the full support of the leadership team and ignoring howls of outrage from the backseat, I pulled off the highway toward the site where General Isaac Brock died defending British North America during the War of 1812, ensuring our survival as a separate country on the continent.

As always, these enforced excursions were a gamble. I had dragged my daughters to the Plains of Abraham only to find a noisy crew building a huge stage for a concert. My attempt to conjure up the spirit of 1759 was punctured by a disembodied voice droning: “Check, 1, 2, check.” My kids’ favourite memory of Quebec City would prove to be the hotel swimming pool.

Then there was our visit to the Toronto Necropolis, where I wanted to show them the graves of rebel journalist William Lyon Mackenzie along with the Father of Confederation and Globe editor George Brown. As we wandered among the weathered headstones, my daughters began to notice an alarming number of graves for children, and before we could reach Mackenzie and Brown, we had to retreat for ice cream and assurances that they would live a very long time.

With those failures in mind, I was apprehensive as we parked at Brock’s monument. To my relief, the site was majestic. I could see that my girls were awed by the graceful column soaring toward the sky, Brock pointing into the distance. As we looked down upon Queenston Heights, over the Niagara River and up to the American side, I was able to tell them that Brock died somewhere in this very forest. The American troops had stormed down those hills and crossed to this side to seize our country. Our ancestors fought them off, right where we are standing.

For a few magical moments that afternoon, I was able to make Canada’s history come alive, and maybe even imprint my children’s imaginations with a story that might deepen their connection to their country.

Eventually, they began to insist our hotel room must be ready. I felt I had advanced as far as I could and knew I had other history battles to fight in the coming years; especially as my daughters’ mental landscape was already being shaped by a different kind of invasion, unimaginable to the good Gen. Brock – the vast multimedia cultural immersion from across the same border. (I digress to stress that in this messy disturbing world where China, Russia and terrorists loom in menacing fashion, I say God bless our neighbours to the south.)

This cultural immersion is so seamless, so seductive, so omnipresent I’m constantly standing on guard for their sense of Canada. It means having to remind them Barack Obama is not our president and Los Angeles is a foreign city.

Sometimes, I will say nothing and just wince, as when my eldest, then five, happily sang along with an animated film, “we’re the kids in America.” Or when my youngest returned from school singing about taking country roads “home” to West Virginia. I breathed a sigh of relief when her music teacher began teaching folk songs from Quebec and Newfoundland.

Naturally, this being Canada, even those of us who still fret about this issue are complicit. My own love of American comic books led me to introduce my nephews to heroes I’d grown up with.

After devouring these mini-epics, one came to me, disturbed by something he had quietly noticed. I expected a technical question about Spiderman’s web mechanism or whether the X-Men could take on the Avengers. But instead, he asked: “How come all these superheroes are in New York? How come they’re never in Toronto?”

I couldn’t muster any kind of reassuring answer, but I’m grateful he asked the question. At a certain point, too many of us just stop noticing.

I know individuals and groups have rallied to the history ramparts with incredible projects and that there are truly passionate history teachers out there, but we also live in a country where, for instance, some in the Kitchener-Waterloo area in Ontario were so outraged by the notion of building a park with statues to honour our prime ministers, they rallied to shut it down.

Every country needs an audience willing to explore its own narrative, a people interested in knowing where they’ve come from and where they live. Those conscious citizens are shaped, not simply found.

Countries exist in the imagination as much as they do in fact and legislation and geography. I will wage my private history battles so my daughters will grow up understanding they live in a place with so many stories to tell and know and treasure.

Antony Anderson lives in Toronto.