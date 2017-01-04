Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

As Canadians, we think every child is born with a genetic predisposition to want to play hockey. Canada runs on hockey, right? Isn’t it the fifth season of the year?

But I was not one of those children, and never truly shared that Canadian passion.

Sure, I enjoy watching hockey. I’ve spent countless Saturday nights watching the game with my dad. He’d have the remote control in his hand, flicking back and forth between two or three games at each commercial break.

That didn’t mean I wanted to play the game.

My mom has plenty of pictures of me, wearing my dad’s first pair of hockey skates, trying to stand and skate as I pushed around a chair on the frozen lake. I was hardly able to walk, let alone skate.

Over the next several years, the neighbourhood dads would build a backyard rink for all the kids to use. I had fun skating, but sometimes wondered if it was more the hot chocolate and snacks I was guaranteed to get at the end that made me try.

Much to my father and grandfather’s disappointment, no number of backyard rinks or mugs of hot chocolate could turn me into a hockey kid. Not even in the slightest form.

Fast forward to high school.

As the start of the winter term drew closer I caught wind of a rumour within the school: If the varsity girls hockey team did not recruit more players, the team would fold. They were accepting anyone with a set of lungs and a pair of skates.

Playing hockey seemed like a simple task. Our school senior boys team made the game look simple and foolproof. Skate, pass, shoot, score, fist pump and celly hard.

I figured I might give it a try.

For some wild reason, I thought playing varsity hockey could be a change I needed. With the help of the athletic co-ordinator at the school, I geared up and got ready for the first practice of the season.

From the moment I stepped on the ice with one skate guard still on, I knew that my less-than-subpar skating skills were going to soon fail me. Crossovers quickly became a challenge and hopping over the boards was nearly impossible.

Practice ended with me attempting to choke back tears so I did not further embarrass myself. I was a train wreck on ice.

But my teammates – who have been playing since they could walk – cheered me on when I made a decent pass or managed some improvement. It boosted my confidence a thousand times over.

I came to realize I was as much a part of the team as every other girl was. Yes, I was God-awful and lacked serious talent, but I was keeping the team afloat and in competition. It was this level of teamwork and promotion of confidence that helped us all and goals started to add up on the scoreboard.

My name never made an appearance on the score sheet.

I was not talented enough to score goals by myself, so each shift, I would exit our bench via the door to avoid a disastrous fall over the boards. Then I’d skate over to the opposing team’s net and park my butt right in front of the goalie in an attempt to pick up the garbage left by my more skilled teammates to put the puck into the net.

Game after game, I was unsuccessful.

But each time I came back to the bench, our captains would tell me that I was doing such an amazing job, and I would “for sure” put one in on the next shift.

Playing hockey for the first time taught me a number of things.

First, learning how to play a sport at the age of 16 when many others learn at 5 is extremely difficult and embarrassing, and there’s no way around that.

Second, not quitting – even when it’s the only thing you’re absolutely sure about when it comes to the game – shows a lot about commitment.

And lastly, shoulder pads will always make you look like an obese man, no matter how thin you may be. It’s just a fact.

Looking back, I have absolutely no idea why I wanted to play hockey or why I stuck with it for the whole season.

To my great disappointment, hockey was difficult and exhausting. I knew I sucked, and I was consistently the kid riding the bench during penalty kills.

Playing varsity hockey will never be part of my university experience. At no time will I ever say, “I really wish I was skating laps around the freezing arena while I get passed by every other girl on the team.”

So maybe not all Canuck kids are born wanting to play hockey, but it sure does teach you a lot about yourself.

Paige Bonner lives in Peterborough, Ont.